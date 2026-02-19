T20 WC: West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs in Kolkata, head into Super 8s unbeaten

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): West Indies completed a flawless group stage campaign in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, securing a 42-run victory over debutants Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Advertisement

With the win, West Indies became the third team after India and South Africa to win all their group-stage matches and head into the Super 8s unbaten.

Advertisement

While the two-time champions entered the match as heavy favourites, a resilient Italian side ensured the Caribbean giants had to work for every run while batting first in their final Group C encounter.

Advertisement

After being put in to bat by Italian captain Harry Manenti, West Indies found the going tough on a surface that offered assistance to the spinners. Opener Brandon King fell early for just 4, and Shimron Hetmyer (1) followed shortly after, leaving the Windies stuttering in the powerplay.

However, captain Shai Hope stepped up to stabilise the innings. Hope played a masterful knock, balancing caution with clinical aggression to top-score with 75 off 46 balls, with six boundaries and four sixes. He was well-supported by Roston Chase (24) and a late-innings flourish from Sherfane Rutherford (24*) and Matthew Forde (16*), with West Indies eventually posting 165/6 in their 20 overs.

Advertisement

For Italy, Crishan Kalugamage was the standout performer with the ball, claiming the crucial wicket of Hope and finishing with disciplined figures of 2/25 in 4 overs.

Chasing 166, Italy lost Justin Mosca early, but Anthony Mosca briefly threatened the Windies, launching Akeal Hosein for two sixes. However, he fell to Hosein in the very same over.

Gudakesh Motie turned the tide in the middle overs, dismissing the dangerous JJ Smuts (24) and later bowling Ben Manenti (26) to break Italy's momentum. As the required run rate climbed, Italy's middle order crumbled under the pressure of Shamar Joseph (4/30 in 4 overs) and Matthew Forde (3/19 in 4 overs).

Italy were eventually bundled out for 123 in their 18 overs. Despite the loss, Italy will try and hold their head high, having competed fiercely against one of the world's most dominant T20 sides.

With this victory, West Indies head into the Super 8 stage with four wins from four matches and a massive boost in confidence. Having already dispatched heavyweights like England earlier in the tournament, the "Men in Maroon" look like serious contenders for a third world title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)