DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / T20 WC: Zaheer Khan lauds Suryakumar Yadav after India's win over USA

T20 WC: Zaheer Khan lauds Suryakumar Yadav after India's win over USA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan has praised Men in Blue's performance following their 29-run victory over the United States of America (USA) in their opening group stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

The great seamer hailed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's knock, which helped India set a competitive target against their opponent. Zaheer reserved special praise for Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, who stepped up with the ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Zaheer said, "Suryakumar Yadav played a great knock and set a good target for the opponent...Siraj stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Arshdeep Singh has also been phenomenal..."

Advertisement

Coming to the match, after being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue made 161/9 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. Captain Suryakumar played a fantastic, unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.

Advertisement

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets.

After winning their opening group-stage match, the defending champions will next face Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.

T20 World Cup squad for India:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts