DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / T20 World Cup: Brandon King's T20I numbers raise concerns after another poor outing with bat

T20 World Cup: Brandon King's T20I numbers raise concerns after another poor outing with bat

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): West Indies batter Brandon King has endured a difficult run in T20Is since the conclusion of the last edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with numbers reflecting a significant dip in consistency at the top of the order.

Advertisement

Across 29 innings since the last T20 World Cup, King has scored 578 runs at an average of 19.93 and a strike rate of 130.76. He has registered four half-centuries, but his overall returns have not matched expectations for a top-three batter in modern-day T20 cricket.

Advertisement

More concerning is his dot ball percentage, which stands at 47.5 per cent -- an indicator of scoring stagnation during his innings. Among the 25 batters from full member teams who have batted at least 20 innings in the top three during this period, King has the lowest average and the highest dot-ball percentage.

Advertisement

In a format where power-hitting and strike rotation are critical, the inability to consistently convert good starts and maintain the scoring tempo has put added pressure on the batting middle order. As an opener, King's role involves both power-play exploitation and setting the tone early, where the returns have been inconsistent.

While he remains a key figure in the West Indies' white-ball setup, these metrics underline the need for either a tactical shift in approach or improved shot selection to regain rhythm.

Advertisement

The right-handed batter has had a disappointing run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, scoring only 92 runs in six matches, with the highest score being 35 runs off 30 balls against Scotland in their first match of the World Cup campaign.

King made 21 off 11 balls while opening the West Indies innings during the second Super Eight fixture in Ahmedabad, where the Windies set a challenging target of 177 runs for South Africa after being asked to bat first.

West Indies are at the top of the points table in Group 1 with an astonishing Net Run Rate of +5.35. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts