T20 World Cup for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick of titles

Bengaluru, December 17
Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.
Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4).
The duo put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take them to a mammoth 277 for two in 20 overs after opting to bat.
Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could only score 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.
Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got Rs 3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received Rs 1.5 lakh.
Bangladesh rocked India top order with Salman giving a double blow in the fourth over.
He removed Venkareswara with the score reading just 28.
India suffered another blow in the same over as Salman castled Lalit Meena’s to reduce India to 29/2.
Thereafter it was all about Ramesh and Reddy’s show as they took on the Bangladesh bowling attack.
Reddy got a reprieve while batting at 40 when he was dropped in the deep.
Ramesh got to his hundred, his third of the tournament, with a boundary while Reddy reached his milestone in the final over of the innings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess
The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...
Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'
Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...
BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress
‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...
Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder
Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...