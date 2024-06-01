 T20 World Cup: Pant’s fifty, Pandya’s cameo lead India to 182/5 against Bangladesh in warm-up match : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup: Pant’s fifty, Pandya’s cameo lead India to 182/5 against Bangladesh in warm-up match

T20 World Cup: Pant’s fifty, Pandya’s cameo lead India to 182/5 against Bangladesh in warm-up match

Shivam Dube could not exploit the let-off and was dismissed for a 16-ball 14

T20 World Cup: Pant’s fifty, Pandya’s cameo lead India to 182/5 against Bangladesh in warm-up match

Rishabh Pant. PTI file



PTI

New York, June 1

Rishabh Pant reinforced his claim for a berth in India's playing 11 for the T20 World Cup as the first-choice wicketkeeper batter when he made a flowing fifty to guide his side to 182 for five against Bangladesh in a warm-up match here on Saturday.

Pant, who was making his India comeback after that horrific car accident in December 2022, retired after making 53 (32b, 4x4, 4x6) on a slightly slow pitch.

But the knock has certainly given him an edge over Sanju Samson in the perceived competition for the wicketkeeper-batter slot.

Samson too played the match as opener along with skipper Rohit Sharma (23, 19b, 2x4, 1x6) as Virat Kohli, who was expected to open, skipped the match after he arrived here only on Friday.

However, Samson, who had a fine run in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, was trapped in front of the wicket for a 6-ball 1 by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

There were also handy contributions by Suryakumar Yadav (31, 18b, 4x4) and Hardik Pandya (40 not out, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) as India moved to a competitive total despite not having any single big partnership in their innings.

But the primary architect of that fighting total was Pant.

Pant, who returned to competitive cricket during the IPL 2024, had shown excellent touch for Delhi Capitals while making 287 runs from 13 matches with three fifties and at a strike-rate of 155.

The left-hander continued his fine touch here too, carting Bangladesh bowlers around.

There were those typical Pant shots, which are hard to describe, such as a stand-still flick off Sowmya Sarkar to fine-leg for a boundary or that one-handed six off off-spinner Mahmudullah Riyaz.

Pant, who smashed Shakib Al Hasan for two successive sixes, brought his fifty in 32 balls with a boundary off Shakib before walking back to the pavilion.

Shivam Dube, who was dropped on four, could not exploit the let-off and was dismissed for a 16-ball 14 and at that stage India were 130 for four after 14.4 overs.

India were in need of some acceleration and Pandya provided just that. Pandya, who was dropped on 26, slammed three consecutive sixes off left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam which were a treat to watch for their power and neat execution.

His innings and confidence might have immensely pleased the team management and himself after a modest outing as Mumbai Indians' captain in a season where he was subjected to intense professional and personal scrutiny.

Bangladesh also suffered an early scare as Islam walked off just before bowling the final ball of the innings, as Tanzim Hasan completed the over.

Now, it's over to Indian bowlers to tick a few boxes ahead of their World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5 here.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #New York #Rishabh Pant


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

3
Haryana

Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

4
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

5
Punjab

Punjab: Farm unions queering the pitch for BJP

6
Himachal

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

7
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

8
India

Mother of Pune boy, who ran 2 techies over with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

9
Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 67.14 per cent voter turnout

10
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Predictions for 543 seats shortly

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

As per Today’s Chanakya, BJP will get 4 ± 3 seats in Punjab,...

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

The ruling AAP may win 2 seats and 'others' 3, projects News...

Exit polls predict BJP to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

In Jammu and Kashmir, NDA expected to win 2-3 seats accordin...

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike chord with voters, 'regressive politics' rejected: PM Modi

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike chord with voters', says PM Modi as exit polls predict NDA win

PM says 'he can say with confidence that people of India hav...

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Several exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain p...


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on Sunday as Delhi court to pass order on his interim bail plea on June 5

Supreme Court to hear on June 3 Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

WhatsApp trading fraud: Noida businessman duped of Rs 9 crore by cyber thugs

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire