Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / T20 World Cup: South Africa set 214-run target for Canada

T20 World Cup: South Africa set 214-run target for Canada

ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): South Africa have set a mammoth target of 214 runs for Canada in their first fixture of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Dilpreet Bajwa-led Canada opted to bowl first after winning the toss and opened the bowling with Kaleem Sana.

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram gave a blazing start with Quinton de Kock and added 70 runs for the first wicket.

Markram made 59 runs off 32 balls and hit 10 fours and one six in his knock. Ryan Rickelton made a quick 33 off 21 balls, including three fours and one six.

Saad Bin Zafar came to bowl the 11th over, and Rickelton welcomed him with a six. Markram hit him for a four, then Rickelton finished the over with another boundary to complete the 50-run stand between the two.

Ansh Patel dismissed Rickelton on the first delivery of the over. David Miller replaced him at the crease, and Patel dismissed Dewald Brevis too on the fifth delivery of the over. Brevis made six runs with the help of just one boundary.

David Miller and Tristan Stubbs added 75 runs off 37 balls for the fifth wicket and took South Africa to 213/4 in 20 overs. Miller made 39 not out off 23 balls, and Stubbs remained unbeaten on 34 off just 19 balls.

Miller and Stubbs added 21 runs from the final over of the match, which included three sixes - two from Miller and a mammoth six on the last delivery from Stubbs.

Ansh Patel took three wickets while conceding 31 runs in his full quota of four overs. Bajwa grabbed one wicket, and it was de Kock.

Now, Canada need 214 runs off 120 balls to win this match.

Brief Score: South Africa 213/4 (Aiden Markram 59, David Miller 39; Ansh Patel 31/3). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

