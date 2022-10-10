T20 world cup: Surya getting used to Australian conditions

PTI

Perth, October 9

He has enjoyed a lot of success in his short international career, but star India batter Suryakumar Yadav believes following his process and routine will be key to a good campaign in his maiden T20 World Cup. Since making his T20I debut in March last year, Suryakumar has evolved into one of the most destructive batters in the format and has risen to the No. 2 spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

“I was really looking forward to coming here and attending the first practice session. The first net session was also really amazing. Just wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is,” the 32-year-old said.

Suryakumar had his first practice session here today. “Started a little slow. Obviously, there were some butterflies in my stomach and a lot of excitement as well but at the same time you need to look for ways to blend with the atmosphere. The excitement is there but at the same time you need to follow your process and routine as well,” he said.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23. Before that, Rohit Sharma’s men will play two practice games against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then take on hosts Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up fixtures on October 17 and 19 here.