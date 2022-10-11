T20 world cup: Surya shines as India win practice game

PTI

Perth, October 10

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) XI here today, beating the hosts by 13 runs in its first practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India, who have been training at the WACA for the past three days, wanted to get used to the pace and bounce of the track as the visitors scored 158/6 in 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed 145 in 20 overs.

Instead of skipper Rohit Sharma's regular opening partner KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant opened the innings for the visitors. But it was Yadav, whose 35-ball 52 was the highlight of the Indian innings, as a few hundred fans enjoyed his free-flowing stroke-play.

He hit three fours and as many sixes during his knock, and not for once did the pace and bounce of the track looked like troubling the world No. 2 ranked T20I batter.

Hardik Pandya also made a significant contribution as he scored a quickfire 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 22 off 14 balls as India scored 39/2 in the Powerplay.

Chasing the target, WACA XI were reduced to 29/4 inside six overs and could never recover from the setback.

Arshdeep Singh (3/6) was the best Indian bowler on view, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/26) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

"When you come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives license to the bowlers to work with. It is also very important to know the lengths you have to bowl so you got to be brave enough to take 50-50 options in these places," said Ravichandran Ashwin after the game at the WACA ground.