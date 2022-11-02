T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, K L Rahul take India to 184/6 against Bangladesh

PTI

Adelaide, November 2

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six in their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, the under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Brief scores:

India 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud (3/47).