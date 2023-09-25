Table Tennis teams bow out

PTI

The Indian men’s team missed out on an Asian Games bronze medal in table tennis after losing 0-3 to South Korea, who were without their top three players, in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the day, Sharath had raised his game just in time to help India beat Kazakhstan 3-2. The women’s team, however, imploded against a resilient Thailand to bow out early. Star Indian paddler Manika Batra failed in both her singles matches as the women’s team lost 2-3.

Super striker Chhetri leads India into last-16

Riding on a Sunil Chhetri strike, the Indian men’s football team held Myanmar to a 1-1 draw and progressed to the Round of 16 here today. They will play Saudi Arabia in the pre-quarterfinals. Chhetri scored from the spot in the 23rd minute but it was Rahim Ali who earned the penalty when he was brought down inside the box by Hein Zeyar Lin. Coming off the bench, Kyaw Htwe found the equaliser for Myanmar when he headed the ball past Dheeraj Singh in the 74th minute. Both the teams finished Group A with three points and had the same goal difference but India progressed as the runner-up behind China because of more goals scored. Meanwhile, The women’s team failed to qualify for the knockouts after a 0-1 defeat to Thailand. India had lost their opening Group B match 1-2 to Chinese Taipei.

Volleyball team loses

Japan pushed the Indian men’s volleyball team out of the medal race with a 3-0 win in a cross-group match. Keihan Takahashi emerged as star performer for Japan by logging 21 points, playing a key role in his team’s 25-16 25-18 25-17 victory in one hour and 11 minutes. Erin Varghese was top scorer for India with eight points. India will play either Pakistan or Qatar in the fifth-sixth place classification match on Tuesday.

