Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 launched in New Delhi; Hyderabad to host tournament from December 4–6

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Taekwondo Premier League (TPL) launched its second season at Taurus Sarovar Portico, New Delhi, setting the stage for three days of competitive taekwondo action in Hyderabad from December 4 to 6.

The launch ceremony was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana State, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, as per a release.

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The Guests of Honour included Duvvuri Ganesh, Founder, TPL; Rajesh Agarwal, Chairman, TPL India; Hwang Kyung-Seon, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist; Moon Ki Ju, International Chairman, TPL; and Grand Master Jun Lee, Chief Commissioner, TPL.

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Ganesh Duvvuri, Founder of TPL, said, “We started the Taekwondo Premier League with the vision of making Taekwondo a faster, more dynamic and competitive sport. For the first time in the world, Taekwondo is being played in a team format, featuring eight teams competing over three days, with 32 matches planned. Each team will comprise two international players, three Indian players, one substitute, one Grandmaster and one coach. Each match will consist of five rounds, with two substitutions permitted per round and changes possible every 30 seconds. This unique format will increase the pace of the game, enhance power and improve accuracy, ultimately benefiting the players. We believe the Taekwondo Premier League will become one of the leading platforms for athletes to showcase their talent and take the sport to new heights.”

Season 2 will feature eight teams competing across 31 matches, comprising 28 round-robin matches followed by three knockout matches. The format is designed to deliver an engaging competition, providing athletes with a platform to demonstrate their skills, tactical abilities and competitive spirit.

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In its second season, the Taekwondo Premier League aims to further strengthen the sport's competitive ecosystem and expand its reach among athletes, fans and the wider sporting community. The league seeks to contribute to the growth and visibility of taekwondo by bringing together sporting talent in a structured, team-based competition.

The association of distinguished sporting personalities and international taekwondo representatives with the launch underscores the league's ambition to build a compelling platform for the sport in India. The upcoming tournament in Hyderabad will be the centrepiece of Season 2, bringing all eight teams together for three days of competition. (ANI)

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