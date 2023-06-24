Taipei Open: HS Prannoy loses in quarterfinals

Taipei city

HS Prannoy suffered a straight-game loss to Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the quarterfinals to end India’s campaign at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament here today. The world No. 9 Indian lost 19-21 8-21 to the fifth seed.

New Delhi

Batra-Sathiyan in WTT Contender semifinals

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan advanced to the semifinals of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after a 11-8 11-3 11-8 win against Germany’s Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan.

Munich

Strong start for Gandas, Shubhankar shoots 75

Indian golfer Manu Gandas fired one of his best rounds of his rookie season as he shot a 3-under 69 despite two late bogeys to be 20th after the first day of the BMW International Open. Shubhankar Sharma, however, had a disappointing start with a 3-over 75 and was T-126.

London

England add Ahmed to squad for second Ashes Test

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the Ashes squad for the second Test against Australia at Lord’s next week as cover for Moeen Ali who was nursing a finger injury in the first match.

Birmingham

Venus loses to Ostapenko after injury concern

Venus Williams couldn’t cause an even bigger surprise at the Birmingham Classic. The 43-year-old American, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3 5-7 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the second round. Williams played with strapping around her right knee and also received medical attention. — Agencies