Tajinderpal, Sarvesh and Vithya shine at Indian Grand Prix 3 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 3 (ANI): Olympians Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sarvesh Kushare and Vithya Ramraj clinched top honours in their respective events at the Indian Grand Prix 3, held at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Tajinderpal, the reigning Asian Games champion, was in complete control in the men's shot put event. His best effort of 18.93m was more than enough to leave the rest of the athletes behind. Iqbal Singh Chahal (17.46m) and Sahib Singh (17.25m) took the second and third spots, respectively.

Tajinderpal's pedigree is unquestionable. His national record of 21.49m, set at the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala back in 2021, also held the Asian record for nearly three years.

Advertisement

In the men's high jump, Sarvesh Kushare, who featured at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He cleared 2.23m to win the event, the only jumper to go past the two-metre mark on the day. He has been building momentum steadily, having edged out national record-holder Tejaswin Shankar earlier this year at the Indian Open Meet in Bengaluru with a 2.21m effort.

Vithya Ramraj, another Paris Olympian, won the women's 400m hurdles. She had equalled PT Usha's long-standing national record of 55.42s at the Asian Games in 2023. She won the event in Ludhiana and clocked 1:01.01 to finish on top. Moumi Jana (1:02.85) and Aleena Varghese (1:04.02) followed her to complete the podium.

Advertisement

In the men's javelin throw, it was Yashvir Singh who stole the spotlight with a fine effort of 77.79m. Manjinder Singh (71.01m) and Gaurav Patel (70.36m) finished second and third, respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)