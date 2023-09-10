Tajinderpal Singh Toor battle-ready as Asian Games loom

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, September 9

Close to recovering from a groin injury that denied him a chance for redemption at the World Championships, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor today said he was gradually working his way back to his best but sounded confident he would be able to reach his peak at the upcoming Asian Games.

In his only appearance at the World Championships in 2019, Toor had finished 18th with a throw of 20.43 metres. Last year, he had to pull out just days before the event due to a groin injury. After breaking the Asian record with a throw of 21.77m in June and winning his second Asian Championships gold with 20.23m in July, Toor was primed to reach his first final at the Worlds. But a groin injury, suffered during the Asian Championships, again dashed his hopes.

“Missing the Worlds due to an injury for the second successive time was a big disappointment but you cannot do anything about it,” Toor said on the eve of the two-day Indian Grand Prix-5 beginning tomorrow.

Toor, though, is here only for moral support and will not participate in the event. “I am not taking any risk. I got the PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment done in mid-August, so I have been taking precautions. I never stopped my upper-body training but could not practise the throws,” he said.

“I started with standing throws, and graduated to the full motion only a few days back,” he added.