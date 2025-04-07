"Take it one game at a time": Venkatesh Iyer on his IPL journey

New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer reflected on his journey through the years of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While speaking exclusively on JioHotstar's special show Gen Bold, he emphasised the importance of staying present in the moment, focusing on the current game or practice session rather than dwelling on the past or worrying about the future.

He learned this valuable lesson through experience and strives to maintain this mindset in his approach to the game.

Iyer has made quite a name for himself with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling. During KKR's victorious IPL campaign last season, Iyer scored 370 runs, including four half-centuries and was bought back by the franchise for Rs 23.75 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"One thing I've learned from playing IPL is to take it one game at a time--or rather, one moment at a time. Staying in the present is extremely important. I've learned this the hard way, and while it might sound simple, it's really tough to practice. Over the years, I've developed the mindset that only today's moment, today's match, and today's practice matter. I try not to think about what's already happened or what's ahead." Venkatesh Iyer said.

Iyer also spoke about his off-field interests and his unique way of staying grounded, he said "It's really important to keep updating--not just your game, but your personality too. I've always been fond of academics--not because of any external pressure but because it's something I truly enjoy. It's a productive switch-off for me. Working on a PhD might just be a cool flex when I retire from cricket! But more than that, it helps me make smarter decisions, both on and off the field."

He had begun his campaign in the cash-rich league with low scores. In his initial two appearances for the Knight Riders, he recorded only 3 and 6 before freeing himself at the Eden Gardens against Hyderabad.

While occupying the vital position in the middle order, balancing the leadership responsibilities and dealing with the stress of the significant price tag linked to him, Venkatesh remains dedicated to performing for the defending champions. (ANI)

