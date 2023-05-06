 Taking a cue : The Tribune India

Taking a cue

Wrestlers take leaf out of farmers’ protest and form committees

Taking a cue

From left to right: A combo picture of Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik interacting with the supporters during their protest at Jantar Mantar. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Vinayak Padmadeo

ribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

There were already signs from Day 2 of the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that the wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, came better

prepared than the last they sat at a dharna at Jantar Mantar.

This resolve was a result of a few Bhartiya Kisan Union representatives who have become key members of the protest which will complete two weeks tomorrow.

With BKU’s chief Naresh Tikait and spokesperson Rakesh visiting the protest site, alongside several khap leaders, including Surinder Solanki, who heads the 360 Palam Khap, the protest that started with mere mattresses is starting to bloom like the farmers’ protest.

I want to ask those people who are saying this protest has turned political, what would you do if your sisters or daughters suffered like this. Sometimes they are linking it to a caste, or with some party. Prime Minister and Home Minister should take cognizance and end this matter. Then no party will come. Give us justice and we will return the next day. —Bajrang Puna

Waterproof tents were brought in, besides they also have a generator to help run the fans. The folding beds, over which a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and the Delhi Police, were another addition at the protest site.

“We kept on adding layers to the tent, and extended the barricades to accommodate the sitting area for visitors before anyone could react,” said a volunteer.

And today, Bajrang disclosed that they have formed two committees to conduct this long-drawn-out fight. One committee of 30-plus members will decide how to prolong the fight. It will include representatives from khaps, and farmer, labour, women and student unions. Also, a nine-member committee will only concentrate on wrestling.

“Vinesh is meeting the legal team. Whatever comes of it in terms of a decision we will let you know by tomorrow,” Bajrang said. “One thing that I can definitely say is that we have formed committees that will decide the future course of action. Our job is to fight, it is their job to make decisions,” he added.

‘Khaps will decide’

Representatives of major khaps from in and around Delhi, Haryana and Tikait’s Baliyan Khap have called for a meeting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Bajrang said that their decision will be final.

“They have supported us before as well and we are thankful to all the khap panchayats because we are all from farming families. Some khaps met yesterday and they will come here on May 7 as well. Whatever they will decide, we will let you know,” Bajrang said.

“Nobody is bigger than society. Who elects the government? We do so when our society tells us to leave, then we will go. But let me tell you those who are also fighting for the respect of women, they will never back down,” he added.

‘We are prisoners’

Bajrang also reiterated as to how Brij Bhushan, against whom two FIRs have been registered, is still free. “We are not worried. They will beat us, let them. You have seen what the police are doing. The accused is moving freely and here we have been barricaded like prisoners,” he said.

“The police have barricaded all the borders of Delhi. A lot of people are sitting at the border and here the police are misleading people who want to come. I will request the police that please stand for justice as you all have women in the family. We will not back down. If need be we will start all over from district court as we have the backing of our country,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

2
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

4
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

5
Nation

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

6
Chandigarh

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

7
Diaspora

Video: Sikh restaurant owner 'receives' threats over anti-Khalistan video in London, alleges miscreants 'licked pictures of wife, daughter and threatened to rape them'

8
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

9
Patiala

Patiala contractor's murderer arrested; police say business rivalry behind crime

10
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pak’s talks offer

5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer

Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...

King Charles's s coronation today: All you need to know about showbiz side of enthronement

King Charles's s coronation today: All you need to know about showbiz side of enthronement


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jagir Kaur: Release ‘Bandi Singhs’

Dalit leader Chandan Grewal returns to AAP

Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Guv remembers Ramgarhia, ex-Prez

Health Dept pulls up socks, prepares to tackle dengue

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest

Awareness drive on energy conservation