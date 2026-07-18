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Home / Sports / "Talent has never been the issue": Kapil Dev backs India's golfers ahead of Asian Games

"Talent has never been the issue": Kapil Dev backs India's golfers ahead of Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Indian skipper and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev expressed confidence in India's golfers ahead of the Asian Games, saying their talent is unquestionable and that one exceptional week could transform the nation's medal prospects at the Asian Games.

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The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to run from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

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"Talent has never been the issue. All they need is one great week and a stronger mindset. If they can put everything together over those days, they can transform the medal tally and bring home multiple medals," Kapil Dev told ANI.

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Dev also credited the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) for empowering young Indian golfers with opportunities to develop, compete internationally, and pursue Olympic dreams.

"DP World PGTI is giving young golfers the opportunity to compete, gain international exposure, and even pursue their Olympic dreams. Platforms like this are vital for developing the next generation of talent, and that's a huge positive not just for the players, but for Indian sport as a whole," he added.

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Founded in September 2006, the PGTI is the governing body for professional golf in India. The organisation is headed by former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, who serves as its President.

Dev assumed office as President of PGTI in June 2024, bringing unparalleled sporting stature, leadership, and a wealth of experience to Indian professional golf. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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