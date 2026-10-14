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Home / Sports / Tamil Nadu athlete Mahalakshmi has her sights on Olympics amid financial struggles

Tamil Nadu athlete Mahalakshmi has her sights on Olympics amid financial struggles

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ANI
Updated At : 01:36 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Tirupathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Despite financial constraints and family responsibilities, 32-year-old athlete Mahalakshmi from Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district remains determined to pursue her dream of representing India at the Olympics and winning a gold medal.

Mahalakshmi, an athlete from Andivattam village near Vengalapuram in Kandhili Union of Tirupathur district, has been passionate about sports since childhood. While studying in Class 12, she achieved distinction by winning medals in state-level competitions.

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While being married and having two children, Mahalakshmi continues to pursue her passion for athletics at the age of 32. To support her family and overcome financial difficulties, she earns a livelihood by stitching clothes using a sewing machine. Despite her family responsibilities, she continues to participate in various competitions and win medals.

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Speaking about her journey, Mahalakshmi said that she has never given up her passion for sports despite having two children and undergoing two Caesarean-section surgeries. She said she hopes to receive the Tamil Nadu government's support to compete in the Olympics and win gold for India and the state.

“If the Tamil Nadu government provides me with the necessary assistance, my ambition is to participate in the Olympics and win a gold medal for India and Tamil Nadu, bringing pride to the country and the state,” she told ANI.

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Mahalakshmi travels approximately 15 kilometres from Andivattam to the Jolarpet sports ground to undergo training. However, due to a lack of financial resources and adequate support, she is struggling to participate in several competitions.

Mahalakshmi said she has competed in two national championships, winning seven gold and four silver medals, and recently secured two gold and two silver medals at a national event in Coimbatore.

“I have competed at the state and national levels and have participated in two nationals. One national competition was in Kerala, where I won three gold and two silver medals. Another, the women's Nationals in Goa, I won four gold and two silver medals. Just yesterday, in a national competition in Coimbatore, I won two gold and two silver medals. I am the first athlete from Tirupathur district to compete after the age of 30, and so far, I have won 20 gold medals,” she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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