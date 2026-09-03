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Home / Sports / Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces world-class Olympic City in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces world-class Olympic City in Chennai

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced the establishment of a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai under Rule 110 in the State Assembly.

According to the Tamil Nadu CMO, the Olympic City will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and will feature world-class sports arenas, state-of-the-art sporting equipment, a High Performance Training Centre, and dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

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The facility will also have modern infrastructure, including accommodation for sportspersons and coaches, according to the announcement made by the Chief Minister Vijay.

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The Olympic City is aimed at creating an integrated sports hub to provide athletes with advanced training and support facilities, to help sportspersons from Tamil Nadu win more medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events.

The Chief Minister also announced that a dedicated motorsports city will be established in Chennai to host Formula 1-4 races in the city.

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In June, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) created a task force which monitors motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028.

"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry in New Delhi and said that efforts are underway to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.

Later, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."

"The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.

At the Awards Night in Bengaluru, all the Motorsports National champions for 2025 were honoured, and 137 trophies across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were presented. Awards were also given to the winning teams, promoters and sponsors of the 17 National championships. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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