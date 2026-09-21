Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hails Elavenil for two silver medals at Asian Games 2026

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hailed shooter Elavenil Valarivan for her two silver medals on day one of the Asian Games 2026, saying that her achievements set a target for the younger generation and instil belief and encouragement in youngsters to accomplish great things in sports.

Elavenil first combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event before adding an individual silver later in the day in 10 m air rifle individual event. She looked firmly on course for gold for much of the individual final, but Japan’s Hinata Taichi held her nerve in the closing stages to claim the top spot.

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Posting on X, Joseph Vijay wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the sportswoman Elavenil Valarivan, who not only secured a spot in the Indian women's team that won the gold medal in the 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games currently underway in Japan, but also clinched a gold medal in the individual category! The achievements of Indian sportswomen are truly commendable. They set a target for the younger generation, instilling the belief and encouragement to step into the arena with unwavering perseverance and accomplish great feats. May the victorious journey of these sportswomen, who have brought pride to India, create many more new histories!"

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ஜப்பானில் நடைபெற்றுவரும் ஆசிய விளையாட்டுப் போட்டியில், 10 மீட்டர் ஏர் ரைபிள் துப்பாக்கி சுடும் போட்டியில் வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்ற இந்திய மகளிர் அணியில் இடம்பெற்றதோடு, தனிநபர் பிரிவிலும் வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்ற வீராங்கனை இளவேனில் வாலறிவன் அவர்களுக்கு எனது நெஞ்சார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்! இந்திய வீராங்கனைகளின் இச்சாதனைகள் பாராட்டுக்குரியது. இது இளம் தலைமுறையினருக்கு இலக்கை நிர்ணயித்து, விடாமுயற்சியுடன் களமிறங்கி சாதிக்க வேண்டும் என்ற நம்பிக்கையையும், ஊக்கத்தையும் அளிக்கிறது. இந்தியாவிற்குப் பெருமை சேர்த்துள்ள விளையாட்டு வீராங்கனைகளின் வெற்றிப் பயணம் மேலும் பல புதிய வரலாறுகளைப் படைக்கட்டும்! #CMJosephVijay‌ — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) September 21, 2026

India ended Day 1 in 10th place in the medal standings with two silver medals.

India added three more medals to their shooting tally at the 20th Asian Games on Monday, highlighted by a double podium finish in the Men's 10m Air Rifle on day two of competition at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. Himanshu Dhillon clinched individual silver, while Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze in a tightly fought eight-man final, with China's Sheng Lihao taking gold.

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The medal rush began in the morning qualification round, which doubled as the team final decided by aggregate scores. Patil led the Indian charge with a composed 631.8 to finish third overall, Dhillon backed him up with 630.0 for seventh, and Parth Mane added 628.3. Together, the trio's combined 1890.1 secured team silver, behind a world-record 1899.0 from China, and just ahead of South Korea's 1884.2 for bronze.

India has so far secured five medals in shooting at the continental event, with four silver and one bronze. (ANI)

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