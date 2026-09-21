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Home / Sports / Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hails Elavenil for two silver medals at Asian Games 2026

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hails Elavenil for two silver medals at Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hailed shooter Elavenil Valarivan for her two silver medals on day one of the Asian Games 2026, saying that her achievements set a target for the younger generation and instil belief and encouragement in youngsters to accomplish great things in sports.

Elavenil first combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event before adding an individual silver later in the day in 10 m air rifle individual event. She looked firmly on course for gold for much of the individual final, but Japan’s Hinata Taichi held her nerve in the closing stages to claim the top spot.

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Posting on X, Joseph Vijay wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the sportswoman Elavenil Valarivan, who not only secured a spot in the Indian women's team that won the gold medal in the 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games currently underway in Japan, but also clinched a gold medal in the individual category! The achievements of Indian sportswomen are truly commendable. They set a target for the younger generation, instilling the belief and encouragement to step into the arena with unwavering perseverance and accomplish great feats. May the victorious journey of these sportswomen, who have brought pride to India, create many more new histories!"

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India ended Day 1 in 10th place in the medal standings with two silver medals.

India added three more medals to their shooting tally at the 20th Asian Games on Monday, highlighted by a double podium finish in the Men's 10m Air Rifle on day two of competition at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. Himanshu Dhillon clinched individual silver, while Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze in a tightly fought eight-man final, with China's Sheng Lihao taking gold.

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The medal rush began in the morning qualification round, which doubled as the team final decided by aggregate scores. Patil led the Indian charge with a composed 631.8 to finish third overall, Dhillon backed him up with 630.0 for seventh, and Parth Mane added 628.3. Together, the trio's combined 1890.1 secured team silver, behind a world-record 1899.0 from China, and just ahead of South Korea's 1884.2 for bronze.

India has so far secured five medals in shooting at the continental event, with four silver and one bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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