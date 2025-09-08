Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin as the highly anticipated match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 was announced on Monday in Chennai congratulated Indian team for their victory in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 and said we are honoured to welcome the best junior teams from across the globe.

The World Cup, which, for the very first time, will see participation from 24 teams from around the world, will be played in the cities of Chennai and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, India, from 28 November to 10 December 2025, as per a release from Hockey India.

"Before I begin, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Indian hockey team for their remarkable victory at the Men's Asia Cup 2025 yesterday in Bihar. This victory reminds us of the proud moment in 2023 when Tamil Nadu had the honour of hosting the Men's Asian Cup Hockey Tournament. On that occasion too, our Indian team emerged as the champions. Our Chief Minister, in recognition of their achievement, extended a prize money of Rs 1.1 crore to the team... It is with immense pride that I stand before you today to unveil the fixtures of FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Tamil Nadu. We are honoured to welcome the best junior teams from across the globe to compete in the most prestigious event for the first time ever. The Junior World Cup will feature the 24 best teams, the largest participation in the tournament's history. The matches will be held across two cities, Chennai and Madurai, in November and December."

Ceremony that took place in presence of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Atulya Misra - IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, J. Meghanatha Reddy IAS, Chief Executive Officer / Member Secretary Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Sekar J. Manoharan.

Title holders Germany will take on South Africa for an exciting opening match in Madurai! The hosts, India, will start their Junior World Cup campaign against Chile in Chennai.

On India's victory in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final, Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj also congratulated the Indian team and said, "I congratulate them a lot... Odisha has a great attachment to hockey. We are getting sponsorship for the hockey national team... Amit Rohidas, a player from Odisha, scored a goal, which is a matter of joy. Dilpreet and Sukhjeet also played well. I also congratulate our captain, Harmanpreet, a lot." (ANI)

