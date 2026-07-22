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Home / Sports / Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan script history at Senior World Fencing Championships 2026

Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan script history at Senior World Fencing Championships 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:23 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Hong Kong, July 22 (ANI): Indian fencing achieved a monumental milestone on the opening day of the Senior World Fencing Championships 2026, held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The flagship nine-day global tournament, featuring over 1,000 elite athletes from more than 100 nations, kicked off its Day 1 schedule with intense qualification rounds in Men's Individual Foil and Women's Individual Epee, according to a press release.

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India's 24-member national contingent--comprising 12 men and 12 women across all three fencing disciplines--made an immediate statement as Epee fencers Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan created history by becoming the first-ever Indian women's Epee fencers to qualify for the Main Table of 64 (Direct Elimination Round) at the Senior World Championships.

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Navigating past fierce competition in round-robin pool play and gruelling preliminary elimination rounds against the world's top-ranked blade artists, both Taniksha and Prachi earned their spots in the elite main draw, marking an unprecedented leap forward for the sport in India.

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Expressing his delight over this historic feat, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia and the Fencing Association of India, praised the athletes' perseverance and growing stature on the international stage:

"I am immensely proud and delighted to witness this historic achievement by Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan. Their qualification for the Main Table of 64 at the Senior World Fencing Championships is a landmark moment for Indian fencing and reflects their exceptional talent, dedication, and perseverance. This remarkable feat is a testament to the growing standard of Indian fencing and will inspire many young athletes to excel on the international stage. I congratulate both fencers, their coaches, and the entire support team on this memorable success," he said.

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In the Men's Individual Foil event held during Day 1, India's four-member squad gained valuable top-tier exposure against international opposition. Sachin led the Indian contingent with a 107th place finish, followed by Aditya at 137th, Sanasam Hemash Singh at 143rd, and Tejas Manoj Patil at 149th. While the men's foil athletes fell short of advancing to the individual direct elimination draw, they will regroup for the Men's Foil Team event scheduled later in the tournament.

Both Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan will now prepare to return to the piste on Saturday, July 25, for the Women's Individual Epee Main Table of 64 direct elimination matches as they aim to advance to the Table of 32 and contend for world championship medals.

Action at the Senior World Fencing Championships continues tomorrow, Thursday, July 23, with two key qualification events featuring Indian athletes on the strip:

Men's Individual Epee (Qualification): India's campaign will be spearheaded by Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Joseph Bennet, Siva Magesh Sathasivan Nirmala, and Shaurya Ashwini.

Women's Individual Sabre (Qualification): Representing India will be Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruti Joshi, and Aakhri. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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