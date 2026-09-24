Targeted, emerging spin talent attends two-day masterclass with legendary Anil Kumble

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Some of India's targeted and emerging spinners attended a two-day masterclass at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru with legendary spin wizard and former cricketer Anil Kumble.

As a part of the masterclass, the emerging spinners learnt from India's highest international wicket-taker on how to attain success in international cricket and also worked with Kumble on more specific areas of the game, with Kumble enriching their skills and knowledge.

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A post from BCCI said, "Earlier this month, the Targeted and Emerging Spinners spent a 2-day masterclass at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with one of India's biggest match-winners with the ball - Mr. Anil Kumble. The attendees had the privilege of hearing from the legend on what it takes to succeed at the Elite Level and also working on specifics as Mr. Kumble enriched them on the finer aspects of their game. @anilkumble1074"

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Earlier this month, the Targeted and Emerging Spinners spent a 2-day masterclass at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with one of India's biggest match-winners with the ball - Mr. Anil Kumble. The attendees had the privilege of hearing from the legend on what it takes to succeed at… pic.twitter.com/XfTbCDUHpG — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2026

Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and international cricket as a whole. His international tally of 953 wickets is the highest among all Indian bowlers. Including his wickets for Asia XI, he has a total of 956 wickets, the fourth-highest among all bowlers.

With 2,506 runs in 132 Tests at an average of 17.77, one century and five fifties, he was also a handy batter in Tests.

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The spinner also took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999, and became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time (2016-2017). Under him, India won a Test series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. (ANI)

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