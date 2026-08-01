Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 17, Maharashtra Guv Jishnu Dev Varma becomes first registrant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday became the first person to register for the 22nd edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on January 17, 2027, as registrations for the event opened, a release said.

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Since its inception in 2004, the Mumbai Marathon has evolved into one of the world's largest participative movements, inspiring millions through the transformative power of sport, health, inclusion and philanthropy.

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More than a race, it celebrates Mumbai's resilience, generosity and indomitable spirit, uniting people from across the city, the country and the world. On race day, every stride, every cheer and every heartbeat belongs to Mumbai #HarDilMumbai.

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Governor Varma, said, "I am very happy to know that a marathon that started as an event has today (Friday) become a movement. It is good to see people of all ages and all sections of society running shoulder to shoulder, each for their own cause while contributing to the greater cause of the nation. The spirit of the marathon is always greater than the numbers, and I am happy that the Mumbai Marathon is reaching out beyond Mumbai through philanthropy and compassion."

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Mumbai is known for its creativity, culture, contribution and festivals. Over the years, the Mumbai Marathon has added another beautiful dimension to the city's identity, making Mumbai synonymous with one of the world's premier marathons. For me, the Mumbai Marathon is not only about sport, speed or scale; it is also about inspiring people to embrace fitness and an active lifestyle. As registrations open for the landmark 22nd edition, I encourage people from across Maharashtra and India to participate in this extraordinary celebration of endurance and community. The marathon also provides a platform for individuals to contribute towards social responsibility while spreading the important message of sustainability. The Government of Maharashtra is proud to support an event that has grown into a global sporting benchmark, and I am confident the Mumbai Marathon will continue to achieve even greater heights in the years to come."

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A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Mumbai Marathon will offer a total prize purse of USD 389,524, attracting the best athletes and amateur runners from across the globe. The race will be flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, it added.

Reflecting the Government of Maharashtra's continued support for the event and its enduring legacy of inspiring healthier lifestyles, fostering civic pride, and bringing communities together through the spirit of running, Devendra Fadnavis serves as the Chief Patron of the Mumbai Marathon.

Adrian Terron, Head - Corporate Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons, said, as per the release, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon reflects the spirit, resilience and collective aspiration of India. As it enters its 22nd edition, this iconic platform unites people through sport, wellness, inclusion and giving, inspiring participation from across the nation and around the world. We are proud to support a movement that celebrates the power of human potential and the enduring values that bring communities together." (ANI)

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