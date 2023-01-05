Tata Open Maharashtra: Top seed Marin Cilic in quarters

Pune, January 4
Top seed Marin Cilic unleashed his power-packed game to move into the singles quarterfinals of the Tata Open Maharashtra as the world No. 17 beat Roberto Carballes Baena in a three-setter here today. Serving big, moving fluently on the court and executing smart drop shots, the tall Croatian won his second round match 6-3 3-6 6-1 against the world No. 74 from Spain.
Second seed Botic Van De Zandschulp had to battle hard in his match before prevailing over Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli, placed 171 on the ATP singles chart.
The Dutch player won 7-5 6-4 after battling it out for one hour and 33 minutes to set up a last-eight clash against German qualifier Maximilian Marterer, who sent packing Serbia’s Laslo Djere 7-6(5) 6-2. Last year’s runner-up and third seed Emil Ruusuvuori was knocked out by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-1 7-6(4).
