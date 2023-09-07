 Tata Steel Chess: Gukesh slips to third, Pragg loses : The Tribune India

Kolkata: Overnight leader D Gukesh’s unbeaten streak came to an end with a loss to compatriot Vidit Gujrathi as he slipped to third place on a challenging day for the Indians in the rapid open section of the Tata Steel Chess India 2023 here today. R Praggnanandhaa also lost one game in the rapid section.

Dubai

Shubman, Ishan attain career-best ODI rankings

Riding on their exploits at the ongoing Asia Cup, young India opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan have achieved career-best ratings in the latest ICC ODI rankings released today. Gill has broken into the top three among batters, attaining the third spot, while Kishan has risen 12 places to the 24th spot.

Nottingham

New Zealand beat England for 2-2 T20I series tie

New Zealand beat England by six wickets on Tuesday, with Tim Seifert hitting 48 and Glenn Phillips adding 42, to level the four-match T20I series 2-2. England’s Jonny Bairstow (73) had hit his fastest half-century in T20Is as the hosts set New Zealand a target of 176. The Kiwis finished on 179/4 with 2.4 overs. Agencies

