Taty scores 4 as Girona beat Real

Madrid: Two weeks ago, Taty Castellanos had a miss so bad in a one-on-one situation against Barcelona that it forced him to delete his social media accounts because of the insults he received from Girona fans. The former Major League Soccer scoring leader more than made up for it against Real Madrid on Tuesday. In a turnaround he said he didn’t think was possible, Castellanos scored four times in Girona’s 4-2 win against Madrid in the La Liga. “It was a tough night, we played at a very low level in all areas,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. ap
