Home / Sports / "Taught me to never give up": Yuvraj Singh pens emotional note on Father's Day

"Taught me to never give up": Yuvraj Singh pens emotional note on Father's Day

ANI
Updated At : 10:30 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): On Father's Day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt and emotional note on Sunday to express his deep appreciation for his father, Yograj Singh.

Sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram story, Yuvraj highlighted the invaluable life lessons his father has instilled in him over the years.

"Happy Father's Day baapu! The one who taught me that the only finish line worth crossing is the one you reach by never giving up! Lots of love," he wrote, tagging his father's official Instagram handle, @yograjofficial.

A former cricketer himself, Yograj Singh is known for his strict discipline and relentless drive, qualities that evidently shaped Yuvraj's own fighting spirit, both on and off the field.

Yuvraj represented India in 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs at an average of 35.05, 17 centuries, and 71 fifties. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka), the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

He was also the first Indian player to hit six successive sixes in an over in international cricket, doing so during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. His career-high was the 'Player of the Tournament' performance during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs in nine matches with a century and four half-centuries and picking up 15 wickets. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

