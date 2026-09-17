Tavengwa Mukuhlani appointed as ICC Deputy Chairperson until November 2027

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has appointed Tavengwa Mukuhlani as its Deputy Chairperson until November 2027.

Mukuhlani, who is the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket and represents it on the ICC Board, succeeds Imran Khwaja following his departure from the Board, according to a media release from ICC.

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Mukuhlani currently serves on the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) and the Nominations Committee, and chairs the HR and Remuneration Committee.

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The appointment comes at a significant time for African cricket, with Zimbabwe preparing to co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 alongside South Africa and Namibia.

With his leadership experience at Zimbabwe Cricket and his understanding of the region, Mukuhlani will bring valuable insight as the ICC and its Members work towards delivering a landmark World Cup that will return the tournament to Africa after 24 years and further strengthen the growth and development of cricket across the continent.

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Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said, “I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his appointment as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board.”

“Tavengwa has earned the confidence of his fellow Directors, and I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen cricket across our Members and create greater opportunities for the game to grow worldwide. His election is also a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as Deputy Chair,” he added.

He further added, “With cricket expanding globally and returning to the Olympic Games, strong leadership will be vital. I wish Tavengwa every success in his new role.”

Tavengwa Mukuhlani said, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me by my fellow ICC Board Directors and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chair of the ICC.”

“I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets,” he added.

He further added, “Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion. I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Jay Shah and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally.” (ANI)

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