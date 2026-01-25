Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues praised her team's execution and planning in their win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.

Advertisement

She credited the team's belief and hard work for the win. Rodrigues also appreciated that her role as captain was made easier by the team's efforts, and they didn't focus on the outcome; they just stuck to their plans.

Advertisement

DC displayed a dominating show at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi as they registered a seven-wicket win over the RCB to end their unbeaten run in the ongoing WPL 2026 season on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Hundred per cent credit goes to the team. I think one thing the team has kept doing is believing and executing what we planned. So I think it makes my job as a captain easier. (Everything went to plan tonight?). I think we were under a little pressure while Smriti was batting too, but I think a brilliant catch, a world and Mani coming in. I think credit goes to her for how she bowled the way she did, even to a right-hander. I think that was great," Jemimah Rodrigues said.

"Kappy (Marizanne Kapp), being Kappy as always, you know. But I think, yeah, things just were really good, I would say. But we also worked hard to get this done. So I would give credit, a lot of credit, to the girls. Didn't think too much about the outcome because we knew today's game was very crucial. Every game is, but today was really crucial for us, given the form RCB are in. But I think we just stuck to our plans, sticks done," she added.

Advertisement

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana acknowledged the loss but focused on positives, saying they're expected in tournaments like these. She highlighted the team's good practice and the cricket played, attributing the loss to an off day. Mandhana emphasised learning from the experience and coming back stronger.

"I mean, in tournaments like these, you take these losses before the playoffs. I think we did a lot of things right in the practice. We'll take all those positives and go ahead, and we've just played really good cricket, one off day today for all of us. So we'll take all the learning from today and come back stronger," Mandhana said.

With this victory, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals jumped to the second spot in the ongoing WPL tournament. They have six points from six matches (three wins and three losses) and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.169.

The Mandhana's Bengaluru continued to lead with 10 points from six matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise has secured five victories and one loss, with a positive NRR of 1.236. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)