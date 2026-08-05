'Team Gujarat' ready to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games: Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 5 (ANI): Congratulating the young athletes of Gujarat and the country, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that 'Team Gujarat' is fully prepared to successfully host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

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Deputy CM Sanghavi further added that all preparations are progressing smoothly under the guidance of Commonwealth Sport, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Department, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), as per a press release.

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Providing further details, he said that after the Closing Ceremony and Flag Exchange Ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Glasgow 2026 delegation, along with Gujarat's athletes and para-athletes, presented the Commonwealth Flag to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during today's Cabinet meeting.

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Speaking about the State Government's efforts to promote sports, he said that special plans and programmes are being prepared to encourage more local athletes across Gujarat to participate in and benefit from the district-level sports complexes established across the State.

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition on August 2, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony.

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The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. (ANI)

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