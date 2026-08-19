Team India arrives at Galle International Stadium ahead of final day of 1st Test

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 19 (ANI): Team India arrived at the Galle International Stadium ahead of the fifth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with a task of taking six Sri Lankan wickets to win the Test ahead of them.

Advertisement

Having given Sri Lanka a challenging 372 runs to chase, India will eyeing a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka lost four early wickets in the third session on Day 4 while chasing a big target of 372 runs. The centurion of the first innings, Sonal Dinusha, is unbeaten on 25 with the skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 not out) with the score at 84/4 as the hosts are looking to make 288 more runs to win this match as play resumes on the final day.

Advertisement

Team India had started the fourth day with a 178 run lead, having bundled out SL for 284 in the first innings, with a four-fer from Manav Suthar. However, SL were more disciplined and clinical in their bowling, with only Rishabh Pant (66 in 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (44 in 75 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul (35 in 47 balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributing something of note as India was all out for 193 runs, giving SL 372 runs to win. Asitha Fernando (4/31) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3/43) were exceptional with the ball.

During SL's first innings, they had sunk to 90/5, before a 146-run stand between Niroshan Dickwella (80 in 115 balls, with seven fours) and Dinusha (100 in 168 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pulled them out of trouble. Suthar's four-fer and overall exceptional spin bowling from India skittled them out for 284 in reply to India's first innings total of 464.

Advertisement

After India won and elected to bat first, knocks from Padikkal (167 in 230 balls, with 15 fours and a six), Rahul (82 in 175 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 68 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped them reach 464. Prabath (4/109) and Keshara Nuwantha (3/175) were among the top bowlers in the first innings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)