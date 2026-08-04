Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Test series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4 (ANI): Team India has arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming Test series, marking the beginning of preparations for the much-anticipated contest between the two cricketing nations.

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Ahead of the Test series, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, beginning August 7.

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Team India have arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming Test series! 🇮🇳🛬🇱🇰 The stage is set for an exciting battle between two cricketing nations. 🏏🔥#SLvIND #TestCricket #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/oOhK4ASzOo — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 4, 2026

The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27.

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India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

The Men's Selection Committee has included Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

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India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka is: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.

*Subject to fitness clearance. (ANI)

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