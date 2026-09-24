Team India hold indoor nets session ahead of Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket campaign

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 24 (ANI): The Indian men’s team had an indoor net session ahead of the start of their Asian Games cricket campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Sanju Samson and other team members sweating it out in the nets. Head coach VVS Laxman was also present for the session.

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Keeping the intensity high 💪 🎥 Glimpses from #TeamIndia's indoor training session as we inch closer to the #AsianGames 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88tI2dxgK5 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2026

India completed their title defence in women’s cricket, with India beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.

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During Team India's previous visit to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, some of India's future T20 World Cup-winning stars brought the gold medal to India, beating Afghanistan on the basis of being a higher-seeded team after the final was washed out. The team was led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and Indian middle-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Now, the men's team will be led by 'Sarpanch Sahab', Shreyas Iyer, India's T20 captain and the women's team will be led by Harmanpreet, who achieved her biggest career-defining moment last year by leading India to their maiden 50-over World Cup on home soil, beating South Africa. The women’s competition commences on September 18 against Japan in the quarterfinal, followed by the men’s tournament from September 24. The Indian team's men's cricket opener is undecided, with a qualifying tournament to decide their opponent.

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The presence of several of India’s leading international players makes this one of the country’s strongest cricket contingents at the Asian Games. Shreyas, who has won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) for Mumbai as a captain and led Delhi Capitals (DC) and, in 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL finals, will be aiming to get another accolade as a captain.

*India men’s cricket squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (ANI)

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