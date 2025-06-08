DT
Team India kickstarts training, warm-up in London ahead of England series

Team India kickstarts training, warm-up in London ahead of England series

ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Team India, a new-look outfit under the leadership of newly-appointed red-ball captain Shubman Gill, kickstarted their preparations for the five-match Test series against England, which will start at Leeds from June 20 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) posted a video on their official handle, showing a glimpse of India's first training session in London.

During the training, the team, including skipper Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, were seen doing some warm-up, running, fielding drills and enjoyed some football as well.

The five-test tour of England, starting June 20 at Leeds and lasting until August 2025, is set to be a heavy one for fans and players alike. With senior stars Rohit and Virat having retired from the longest format of the game, the onus lies on the Shubman Gill-led new-look Indian side to prove themselves away from home in tough English conditions and ensure that Indian cricket is safe.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

