Team India look to avoid rare Caribbean beating

PTI

Tarouba, July 31

India will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order works when they take on West Indies in the final match of their three-match ODI series here tomorrow.

65 Shai Hope is 65 runs away from 5000 ODI runs. He will be the third fastest to the mark behind Babar Azam and Hashim Amla if he gets there 6 Jadeja needs six wickets to become the seventh Indian to 200 ODI wickets, and the first Indian since Kapil Dev (3783 runs and 253 wickets) to complete the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets

India, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, face a rare series defeat after their move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.

As head coach Rahul Dravid pointed after their six-wicket loss on Saturday, India are looking at the bigger picture ahead of the next month’s Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup. They will have another game to see the kind of impact the younger players can make in a must-win match.

“We will always look at the bigger picture. At this stage in the cycle, the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up we have to look at the bigger picture because of some of the injuries we have. We can’t get worried about every single game or series, if we do that it will be a mistake,” Dravid asserted on Saturday.

Suryakumar, who is struggling to make his all-round game work in the 50-over format, will be looking to bat long and make a match-winning contribution.

For someone like Samson, who has made umpteen comebacks but has not been able to make it count, the series decider presents a golden opportunity. He is likely to bat at No. 3 like he did in the second ODI.

For West Indies, a series win over India will be a much-needed shot in the arm after their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup.

