London [UK, July 19 (ANI): India men's cricket team received a warm welcome from the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday, with players and support staff interacting with members of the Indian diaspora ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared glimpses of the event on social media, describing it as "a memorable evening in London" as the squad visited the High Commission. The players and support staff were welcomed by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Kumaran Periasamy, and members of the Indian community.

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BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla addressed the gathering, recalling memorable moments from some of India's greatest cricketing teams, while head coach Gautam Gambhir also spoke at the event. India captain Shubman Gill interacted with fans from the diaspora, answering questions alongside vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

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Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also present at the gathering, with the entire squad posing for photographs alongside members of the Indian diaspora in a celebration of the team's connection with overseas supporters.

The event came just a day before India and England lock horns in the decisive third ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, with the three-match series level at 1-1 after two closely fought contests.

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The decider has added significance for both sides, with England banking on the outstanding form of Joe Root, who remains unbeaten in the series after scores of 76 not out and 99 not out in the first two matches.

India, meanwhile, will once again look towards the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli looked in fine touch during his fluent half-century earlier in the series, while Rohit heads into the Lord's clash amid speculation surrounding his ODI future, although neither the Indian team management nor the veteran opener has made any official announcement.

With the ODI World Cup less than a year away, Sunday's contest offers both teams an opportunity to claim an important bilateral series victory while also building momentum ahead of a packed international calendar. Lord's, cricket's most iconic venue, now provides the stage for what promises to be a fitting finale to an evenly balanced series. (ANI)

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