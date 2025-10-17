DT
Team India practices ahead of 1st ODI in Perth against Australia; Kohli middles a few in the nets

Team India practices ahead of 1st ODI in Perth against Australia; Kohli middles a few in the nets

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Perth [Australia], October 17 (ANI): The Indian Cricket Team has started practising ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which will start from Sunday.

The players who were seen practising were right-hand Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were also seen warming up for the upcoming white-ball series against the Aussies.

Kohli was seen sweating out in the nets for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final against the same team. The stalwart batter showcased some of his batting skills as he was middling the ball during the practice sessions.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Earlier, the Indian men's team on Wednesday morning boarded the plane for Australia from the national capital ahead of the pulsating white-ball tour, scheduled to commence later this week.

Batting bigwigs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and linked up with the Indian team. India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

The players who were spotted at the Delhi airport included captain Shubman Gill, Rohit, Virat, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna. The first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth will mark the return of the stalwarts in the international circuit for the first time since the Champions Trophy.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

