Team India secures 588 medals at World Police and Fire Games, placed third

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 (ANI): Team India secured a total of 588 medals, including 280 gold medals, at the recent 21st edition of the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Advertisement

Team India ranked third in the overall charts, behind the USA (1,354 medals, including 569 gold, 433 silver, and 352 bronze medals) and Brazil (743 medals, including 266 gold, 246 silver, and 231 bronze medals), as per the competition's website.

India will be hosting the 2029 edition of the tournament in Ahmedabad. Recently in June, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Gujarat had secured the hosting bid for the prestigious international event.

Advertisement

CM Patel called the development a "big step" toward making Ahmedabad "the sporting capital of India."

"Proud moment for Gujarat! India has won the bid to host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Ekta Nagar, following a comprehensive bid presentation to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA. This global victory reflects the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, and is a big step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India!" the Gujarat CM had posted on X.

Advertisement

According to the official WPFG website, it is an Olympic-style competition for athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, and customs offices worldwide. Held biennially, the programme features over 60 sports as official games.

The game is governed by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), the Host City, & the WPFG Board of Directors.

The first-ever edition of the competition was held back in 1985 in San Jose, California. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)