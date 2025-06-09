DT
PT
Home / Sports / Team India starts practice ahead of first England Test; Gill, Pant, Bumrah sharpen skills in nets

Team India starts practice ahead of first England Test; Gill, Pant, Bumrah sharpen skills in nets

ANI
Updated At : 10:30 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Team India has started practising ahead of the first Test of the five-match Test series against England from June 20. The series begins at Headingley, Leeds.

A video of players was posted on Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team with several players including skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja seen in action.

Gill and Pant were among the players who did some batting practice, while Siraj and Bumrah were seen throwing down balls. The team also took part in some fielding drills led by fielding coach T Dilip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKrr3LVz8_i/?hl=en

The five-test tour of England, starting June 20 at Leeds and lasting until August 2025, will be keenly watched. With senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from the game's longest format, the onus lies on the Shubman Gill-led new-look Indian side to prove itself away from home in tough English conditions.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

