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Home / Sports / Team India wears black armbands to honour Sir Garfield Sobers in decisive Lord's ODI

Team India wears black armbands to honour Sir Garfield Sobers in decisive Lord's ODI

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Team India is wearing black armbands to honor the memory of West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away on Friday, as a mark of respect for his remarkable contribution to the sport in the third and final ODI against England at the iconic Lord's stadium on Sunday.

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England won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the third and final ODI match.

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Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff and was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee.

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Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and arguably the finest all-rounder the game has ever produced, passed away at his Barbados home on Friday at the age of 89.

BCCI wrote in an X post, "#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands to pay tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing on Friday."

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https://x.com/BCCI/status/2078784936530842028?s=20

India and England lock horns in the decisive third ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, with the three-match series level at 1-1 after two closely fought contests.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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