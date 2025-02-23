"Team that plays well will win": Former cricketer Kirti Azad on India vs Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, former cricketer and Trinamool MP Kirti Azad shared his thoughts on the encounter and said the team that plays well will win the match.

India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals and host Pakistan in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Stadium today. The game is a high-stakes battle for both teams, as while Pakistan will try to keep their title defence alive, India will aim to almost confirm its berth in the semis.

"It is like a normal match...On the cricket field, you play the ball and not the bowler...people are always very excited about the match. The team that plays well will win. The Indian team is very balanced...Pakistan team can surprise you anytime...I wish Team India all the best..." Kirti Azad said while speaking to ANI.

Advertisement

Further, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad wished all the best to Team India for their clash against Men in Green.

"The players of our country have a glorious history. The players of the country have worked to increase the honor of the country in the world. I hope India will win... Our best wishes from the Samajwadi Party. Our country's team will win..." Awadhesh Prasad said.

Advertisement

The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, skittled out for 158 runs while chasing 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.

Avenging this would be fresh on the minds of players who were part of this heart-wrenching defeat and their fans would no doubt relish every moment of India dominating Pakistan with bat or ball.

Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan have a rivalry that has not only stood the test of time but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet.

Anticipation for this encounter has reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win. The two sides also met at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.

It has reached the point of desperation already for Pakistan, who simply need to win if they are any chance of progressing to the semi-finals in their home tournament after being crushed by New Zealand in their campaign opener. Without their hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan batting attack looks more conservative and toothless than ever.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)