"Team to watch out for": Kane Williamson praises Punjab Kings' balanced squad and leadership after victory over LSG

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised the Punjab Kings' balanced squad, cohesive playing style, and strong leadership after their victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Williamson expressed his views while speaking on Jio Hotstar.

The former New Zealand skipper particularly commended Shreyas Iyer for his confident and focused approach, which he said has been inspiring his teammates. Williamson was impressed by the team's ability to effectively utilise a diverse range of players, contributing to their strong start to the season.

"There's a real buzz around that team, and many players and commentators have been discussing the balance of their squad. They certainly have a great balance, but more importantly, they are playing beautifully, complementing each other exceptionally well," Williamson said.

Advertisement

The former New Zealand skipper also noted, "At the moment, they are possibly the team to watch out for--extremely well-led. Shreyas Iyer is moving to the beat of his drum; he remains completely unfazed by external noise and just focuses on playing his game."

"He carries a real swagger, which is fantastic to see, and it seems to be infectious for the players around him. They've already used around 14 players in just two games, deploying different impact players, all of whom have made a significant contribution," he added.

Advertisement

"It's truly impressive to see how the team is coming together," Jio Star expert Kane Williamson added.

Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer's fifty stormed the Punjab Kings' side to register victory over Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

With this win, the PBKS side moved to the second position in the points table of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, whereas the Rishabh Pant-led side slipped to the sixth position following the loss. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)