DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Team with fewer mistakes will win Asia Cup final: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha

Team with fewer mistakes will win Asia Cup final: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Pakistan captain Salman Agha declared that in the Asia Cup final against India, which comes with a tremendous amount of "pressure", the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will return home with the trophy on Sunday.

Advertisement

Pakistan has been outfoxed by India in their last two encounters in the tournament. India has gunned down the target set by their arch-rival in the group stage and Super Fours, without breaking a sweat. Even though the scoreline suggests India's hegemony, Salman feels his team made more mistakes, which led to their downfall. If they manage to chop it down, the title will ultimately be theirs.

"There is a lot of pressure on Pakistan and India, and if we say that there is no pressure, then it is wrong. But yes, we have made more mistakes than they have, and that is why we have not won matches. I think in the match between Pakistan and India, the team with fewer mistakes will win the game," Salman told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Advertisement

In the ongoing Asia Cup, the team that has won the toss has emerged victorious 11 times out of 18 games. Despite the odds favouring the side that wins the toss, Salman doesn't see the coin holding relevance in the final. According to Salman, they don't prepare their strategies based on the pitch, but rather on the outcome of the toss.

"We all got the idea that we have not done such batting in this tournament. So, it is possible that we have put our bets for the final, and God willing, the best will come out in the final. I don't think that toss has been as important in any game so far because the toss is not in your control. So, when you see it, you neither make a team nor make a strategy. So, I think toss is the way to start the game. And I think it will remain the same tomorrow as well," he said.

Advertisement

Even though the odds heavily favour India, Salman remains upbeat about their chances and said, "We will win. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team."

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts