"Technically strong, mentally tough": Vijay Dahiya hails Kohli, Gill, Sudharsan ahead of IPL Qualifier 1

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Vijay Dahiya praised the batting trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, saying they play a crucial role due to their strong technique and mental toughness.

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He highlighted that all three players have the ability to adapt their game according to different match situations and formats. Dahiya noted Virat Kohli's vast experience and consistency at the highest level, while also praising the impressive development of Shubman Gill in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, calling it a reflection of his technical skill and mental strength.

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He also stressed that their ability to adjust and perform under pressure makes them match-winners in any situation.

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Dahiya was speaking to the reporters on the eve of GT's IPL clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

"Absolutely, these three [Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli], are going to play a very crucial role, and one thing that you mentioned, good, you mentioned these three names, and that tells you that if you are technically very strong, all three names, if you want to put them in grade, they are there. Very strong mentally, and they can change the game according to the format," Dahiya said.

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"This is what they have done. But you have to have that in you to change according to the situation, according to the format, and all three have done that. Virat Kohli has done more than anyone else in this because he has played much more than the other two names that you spoke about. But this season the way Shubham Gill has played, I think he tells you how strong he is, not only technically, but mentally as well and can change his game according to the situation and according to the demand of the format as well," he added.

The Qualifier one between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will determine the first finalist of IPL 2026. RCB showed impressive form in the league stage, winning 9 and losing 5 of 14 matches. However, both teams finished with 9 wins from 14 matches and 18 points. RCB topped the table only through superior NRR.

The momentum is firmly with the Gujarat Titans heading into the clash after their dominant 89-run win over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into the fixture on the back of a heavy 55-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

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