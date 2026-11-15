Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction: Sachin Tendulkar advises young cricketers at ISPL Season 4 Player Auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar believes technology should complement a cricketer’s preparation but never come in the way of instinctive decision-making on the field.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 Player Auction today in Mumbai, ISPL Core Committee Member Tendulkar highlighted the importance of striking the right balance between technology and natural instincts while encouraging young cricketers to stay connected to the joy of playing the game, according to a press release from ISPL.

“Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over. In cricket, a batter has very little time to process information when a bowler is running in. You can have your game plans in place, but once you are out in the middle, it is important to keep a clear mind and back yourself to react instinctively. Technology can help you to a certain extent, but ultimately, you have to trust yourself. That is when you perform at your best,” Tendulkar said.

The auction witnessed the presence of ISPL Core Committee Members, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Sachin Tendulkar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, and Head Selectors Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre alongside Tiigers of Kolkata franchise co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

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Emphasising the importance of grassroots opportunities, Tendulkar also spoke about ISPL’s role in identifying and nurturing emerging talent from across the country. He underlined how the league’s transparent, performance-based selection and evaluation system is helping players from different regions earn recognition and progress to higher levels of the game.

“Talent is like flowing water. You may be able to stop it temporarily, but you cannot block it forever. Irrespective of whether a player comes from the biggest city or the smallest town, talent will always find its way. With ISPL, we are making every effort to ensure that the selection process is transparent and fair, where performances are rewarded,” he said.

Citing the example of Vivek Shelar, who earned a place in the Maharashtra squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following his impressive performances in ISPL Season 3, Tendulkar said, “This is fantastic news for ISPL and a sign that we are moving in the right direction. I believe this is just the beginning, and we will continue to produce more players who make us proud.”

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Tendulkar also shared a message for aspiring cricketers, urging them not to allow growing expectations and responsibilities to take away the enjoyment of playing. “The most important lesson is to keep things simple and never forget why you first picked up a cricket bat or ball. As you progress, ambitions, expectations and responsibilities grow, and somewhere along the way, the pressure can take away the joy of playing the game. I realised this during an injury break when I was playing practice matches at smaller venues in England. It struck me that, amidst all the training, discipline and responsibilities, I had almost forgotten to enjoy the game. My advice to all the players here would be to keep things simple, express yourselves on the field and never let the child in you who fell in love with cricket get lost along the way,” he added.

The ISPL, India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, continues to strengthen the grassroots cricket ecosystem by providing aspiring cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent in a professional sporting environment. As the league gears up for its fourth season, it remains committed to identifying, nurturing and creating opportunities for grassroots talent across the country. (ANI)

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