Teen Andreeva beats Sabalenka to claim first Indian Wells title

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva fought back to overcome world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-4 6-3 in the Indian Wells final, winning a second WTA 1000-level event in a row to keep her charmed year on track.

The 17-year-old Andreeva, the youngest women’s champion at the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999, found her form midway through the match and crumpled to the ground in celebration after closing it out with a forehand winner. Top seed Sabalenka pulled herself out of a slump to bring some of her best tennis to the California desert this year and got off to a hot start but her form unravelled as the match wore on and she was left to rue missed opportunities.

“I would like to thank myself for fighting until the end and for always believing in me and for never quitting,” Andreeva said. “I was running like a rabbit today because Aryna, she’s been sending bullets and it was really hard to just keep up.”

Advertisement

Draper pummels Rune

Britain’s Jack Draper thrashed Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 to collect the biggest title of his career with a place in the top-10 assured for the first time.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Draper has suffered a lingering hip issue this year but looked fine as he zipped around the court with ease, firing 21 winners to cap a superb week in the California desert.

Playing in his fourth Masters 1000 final, Rune had the benefit of experience but could never find his rhythm as he made seven winners against 18 unforced errors. “I lost first round here last year so I didn’t get to experience the tournament too much,” Draper said. “I would say this is one of my favourite tournaments now.”