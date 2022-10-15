Teen wins 10m rifle gold at World Championship

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 14

Rudrankksh Patil today ended India’s 16-year-long wait for a World Championship gold medal in the 10-metre rifle event. The 18-year-old, who broke into the senior Indian team at the start of the year, held his nerves to register a 17-15 win in the gold medal match against Italy’s Danilo Dennis Sollazzo at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The last shooter to win a 10-m rifle gold in the World Championship was Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who achieved the feat in the 2006 edition in Zagreb, Croatia. In the process, Patil also won India a quota place for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This was India’s second Paris quota place in the sport. Bhowneesh Mendiratta had won a quota place in the men’s trap event at the Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, recently.

A Bindra fan, Patil was aware that he emulated his idol’s feat. “I knew Abhinav Bindra was the last shooter to become a world champion in the rifle events from our country. I read his book and what I picked up from it was that he had different experiences at different World Cups. It comes in handy for us,” Patil told The Tribune.

Remarkably, Patil made a brilliant comeback after trailing the Italian in the final. He was trailing 4-8, 6-10 and 9-13 before going level at 13-13, having shot back-to-back scores of 10.5 and 10.8. He ended the Italian’s hopes with the next two shots of 10.7 and 10.5 to take the crown. China’s Sheng Lihao finished in the bronze medal position.

Patil had scored 633.9 in qualification to make it to the eight-man ranking round. After the 25-shot ranking round, Patil edged out Sheng by 0.1 of a point to make it to the gold medal match.