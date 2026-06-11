Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Riya Jadon, who turned professional this season, was the standout performer on the opening day of the 7th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club. The teenager, who is barely 17, closed the first day with two birdies to card 3-under 67 and take the pole position.

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The Gurugram golfer, who trains at the DLF Golf Academy, was one stroke ahead of the experienced Tvesa Malik, who carded 68. Anvvi Dahhiya and Vidhatri Urs were the only other golfers to come under par with 69 each at the Par-70 layout.

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Two others, Amandeep Drall and Karishma Govind, shot even par 70 each.

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Riya, who won the IGU Pune Ladies Championship in November 2025, turned pro earlier this season and finished Tied-third at the third leg in Oxford Golf Resort, Pune when Tvesa Malik emerged winner. Riya opened the day with a birdie before she bogeyed the sixth and birdied the seventh to turn in 1-under. On the back nine she parred the first seven holes and closed birdie-birdie.

Tvesa also opened with a birdie but suffered back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and the fifth to go one-over. She hit back with three birdies on the back nine for a 68.

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Both Anvvi Dahhiyya and Vidhatri Urs had three birdies against two bogeys each for scores of 69.

Amandeep had four birdies but she dropped a double bogey and two bogeys, one of which came on the 18th. Karishma had three birdies and three bogeys. They were tied fifth.

Neha Tripathi, Ananya Garg, Durga Nittur and amateur Ananyaa Sood were tied for seventh at 71 each.

Among the well-known names lying further down were Vani Kapoor (72) in T-11, amateur Zara Anand and Seher Atwal with 73 each in T-16. Mannat Brar (76) was T-30.

Three-time winner this season, Ridhima Dilawari had a disappointing start with 77 that included three bogeys and two double bogeys.

Tee times for Round 2 of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, Leg 7 at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Course, Mysuru:

1. 7:30 am: Vrinda Yadav 83, Yuktha Janardhan (A) 82;

2. 7:40 am: Ananthi Vivek (A) 82, Sneha Singh 82, Nainika V Kumar (A) 81;

3. 7:50 am: Esther Lobo 81, Raza Kaur (A) 81, Ragini Navet (A) 80;

4. 8:00 am: Stuthii Kaveriamma (A) 79, Ayushi Dutta 79, Heena Kang 78;

5. 8:10 am: Jahnavi Prakhya 78, Ridhima Dilawari 77, Alysha Dutt (A) 77;

6. 8:25 am: Snigdha Goswami 77, Ketaki Sood 76, Ravjot Dosanjh 76;

7. 8:35 am: Mannat Brar 76, Ceerat Kang (A) 76, Geetika Ahuja 76;

8. 8:45 am: Kashika Misra 76, Anisha Agarwalla 75, Rhea Jha 75;

9. 8:55 am: Anaggha Venkatesh 75, Rhea Purvi 74, Shagun Narain 74;

10. 9:10 am: Prarthana Khanna 74, Yaalisai Verma 74, Agrima Manral 74;

11. 9:20 am: Shweta Mansingh 74, Smriti Bhargav 73, Eti Chaudhary 73;

12. 9:30 am: Diya C Patil (A) 73, Zara Anand (A) 73, Seher Atwal 73;

13. 9:40 am: Prakruthi Sastry 72, Khushi Khanijau 72, Anvitha Narender 72;

14. 9:55 am: Vani Kapoor 72, Jahanvi Bakshi 72, Ananya Garg 71;

15. 10:05 am: Neha Tripathi 71, Durga Nittur 71, Ananyaa Sood (A) 71;

16. 10:15 am: Karishma Govind 70, Amandeep Drall 70, Vidhatri Urs 69;

17. 10:25 am: Anvvi Dahhiya 69, Tvesa Malik 69, Riya Jadon 67. (ANI)

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