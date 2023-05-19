Teenagers Jawkar, Avneet stun top seeds to enter semis

Shanghai, May 18

Young Indians Prathamesh Jawkar and Avneet Kaur overcame the mighty South Korean challenge to enter the compound semifinals even as the recurve archers crashed out of the team events in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here today.

The 19-year-old Jawkar beat four higher-seeded players, including two South Korean archers, to reach the last-four. Jawkar led throughout to knock out top seed Kim Jongho of South Korea with a 149-147 win in the second round. The 33rd-seeded Indian then beat Denmark’s 16th seed Martin Damsbo 149-146 before edging out South Korean veteran Choi Yonghee, seeded eighth, 149-148 to complete a dream day.

“I feel absolutely great,” said Jawkar, who will face Estonia’s 12th seed Robin Jaatma next. “In my mind, I was thinking I needed to keep my composure and stay in the present.”

Young compound archer Avneet Kaur searching for her maiden individual World Cup medal.

In the women’s event, India’s leading hope was Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who had won gold in Stage 1. But Jyothi, who was sixth in qualification, was knocked out in the third round after a shootoff loss to South Korea’s Su A Cho.

It was then left to Avneet to carry India’s flag. The 18-year-old came through two shootoff wins. She pulled off the shock of the day by beating South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun in the third round, holding off a comeback from the top seed to win the tiebreaker. In the quarters, Avneet defeated Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-144.

“It’s a great moment for me to be in the semifinals,” said Avneet, who will next face Great Britain’s fourth seed Ella Gibson. “This is my best show in individual events and I want to give credit to my coaches and family.”

Both Jawkar and Avneet are searching for their maiden individual World Cup medals.

Recurve teams lose

Earlier, the recurve archers were eliminated by heavyweights South Korea in the quarterfinals of the men’s team event. The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Neeraj Chauhan suffered a lopsided 0-6 (54-55, 56-57, 54-59) defeat at the hands of the top seeded South Korean team of Lee Woo Seok, Kim Je Deok and Kim Woojin. The eighth-seeded Indian team had started its campaign with a hard-fought 5-3 (57-57, 56-58, 57-56, 58-51) win over Chinese Taipei.

The fourth-seeded women’s trio of Simranjeet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Ankita Bhakat put up a sloppy show to make a first-round exit after losing to lower-ranked Indonesia 1-5 (54-57, 57-57, 50-52).

India’s hopes will now rest on the mixed pair of Bommadevara and Simranjeet. — Agencies